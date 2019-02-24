Mahama Wins NDC Flagbearership Race: Is He The Real Deal?

Alas, the overcast has disappeared. And the rainstorm that caused invisibility at the height of the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) campaign and delegates congress ahead of election 2020 is over.

In the midst of the storm, the man once viewed by some political pundits as the 'Prodigal Son' has been shown love by the Akatamansonians.

By now, all the NDC presidential candidates that contested former President John Mahama must come to the realisation that the battle is indeed over. They must come to terms with reality and learn that defeat is the opposite side of victory.

Mr. Mahama won a resounding victory on Saturday 23 February.

Indeed, those that remain focused win victory. If you're determined and strong-willed you'll embrace victory, says this writer.

The mood at the party's headquarters was euphoric.

What next?

I think the rancor and division that characterised the campaign exercise must be in the contenders' rearview mirror if they really mean business and not business as usual.

But most importantly, I will urge the defeated candidates to learn these four tips, if they plan to relaunch another fight tomorrow or in the years ahead :

First, learn how to chop:

They must know how to chop the meat, the onions, the carrots, the peppers and anything that's choppable.

Second, learn how to Sauter.

Sautering is very essential in food preparation, it adds value to the meal and gives it flavour.

The third is, how to roast:

And I'll tease you with a question. I think it works better that way:

Are you a good roaster or can you roast better? I will say don't boast if you can't roast.

And four, learn how to grill.

To that I ask :

Can you stand the grill?

If you know how to grill you must learn how to be grilled and be drilled when it becomes necessary.

Jollof rice (I haven't tried it myself) isn't that complex to prepare or fix but most chefs faulter in their crave to make this West-African yummy dish.

Nigerians are good at it, but their neighbours---Ghanaians do it better. Yes, even at their backyard we beat them.

Is Mahama the real deal?

That's a multi-billion question. And it's one that's going to dominate discussions, debates and political talks from now to elections time in 2020.

Between now and the months ahead we should be seeing the NDC Flagbearer stamping his authority but at the same doing it tactfully in order not to step on toes.

He will need the support of his opponents that contested him and their supporters' support. All must come onboard to keep his dream a reality.

That will also mean appealing to voters across all spectrum.He lost a whopping one million votes in the 2016 elections, the worst since the fourth Republic came into being.

The ugly fact is, this time around Mr. Mahama will be facing an incumbent--President Akufo-Addo. Champions die hard and they have the experience and the wherewithal to deal with any onslaught. Keep in mind, incumbency in our part of the world often means victory assured. That's Mahama's nightmare now.

And I'm pretty sure it's going to be ruthlessly ruthless.

Then he has to deal with baggage. Every politician has a piece of baggage. But some have bigger, heaveir and weightier loads. One becomes more vulnerable if one's load is heavier and unbearable.

Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu hasn't pinned anybody to the wall yet. But the president during his SONA event assured Ghanaians that the anti-graft crusader will soon issue red cards. A better translation, it was time to jail and shame.

Plus, if what his (Mahama's) own party members (contenders) said about him before and during the campaign period is anything to go by then he's in for trouble.

Remember, as soon as Mr. Mahama announced his candidacy to contest 2020 presidential bid a few of his contestants used some beguiling metaphors to describe him. One of the candidates likened him to a product that had been rejected or was no longer marketable. In other words, Mr. Mahama wasn't a winnable asset for the NDC.

He was also viewed by another as a spent force, comparing him to a negative balance sheet. What would one do with a negative balance sheet?

Obviously nothing but to reject it.

Today, Mahama has had the last laugh.

But in his victory speech at the party's headquarters in Accra on Saturday night he sounded so magnanimous. I saw in his eyes a candidate that was ready to mend relationships and bridge bridges.

A candidate poised to unify his party. He's aware he cannot take an empty gun to the battlefield.

He called for unity and asked all and sundry to eschew division as they look forward to wrestle power from the governing NPP in the 2020 general elections.

"Our journey towards the victory in 2020 begins today. I want to serve notice to Ghana from the outcome of this election, the NDC is united, the NDC is poised for victory- nothing absolutely nothing will stop our march to the Flagstaff House, " Mr. Mahama said.

'Flagstaff House'

Was it a slip of tongue or he misspoke?

"..Absolutely nothing will stop our march to the Flagstaff House."

That name doesn't exist any longer as Ghana's seat of government. It used to be. But sometime last year 2017, President Akufo Addo renamed it to Jubilee House.

The edifice has had its name changed twice. First, by former President John Kuffour, he renamed it Jubilee. The,. late President John Mills reinstated its former name as it was, during President Nkrumah era.

Are we to see another name change?

This is my take: I think what the former president did was to draw the battle lines now. A march to the Flagstaff House!. It's a deliberate effort by Mr. Mahama to announce to the governing NPP that he's back and he's back to win the 2020 presidential election.

Should he win, the double -track SSS programme will be on the chopping block, Mr. Mahama alluded to that.

Congratulatory Messages

Meanwhile, some of the of the candidates that contested Mr. Mahama has called to congratulate him on his election as the party's Flagbearer.

"A while ago, I placed a call to congratulate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his election as the flagbearer of our beloved party, for the 2020 elections.

The delegates of our party have spoken and I've no doubt in mind that our leader, President John Dramani Mahama will pull the party closer together and work for the NDC to win the 2020 elections."

I've urged and will continue to appeal to my support base to even work harder for the elected flagbearer and the NDC in order to secure the 2020 victory.

I urge my fellow contenders to do the same."

I, therefore, charge you to be inspired to do more for our party and this country," said Prof. Joshua Alabi.

I expect more of such conciliatory and congratulatory messages to follow.

So this is it. This is the beginning of what to expect as we look forward to watching the champion and the challenger (David &Goliath) slog it out the second time.