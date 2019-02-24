Marketing Notes By Martin Pieterson

Marketing, according to Philip Kottler is typically seen as the task of creating, promoting and distributing goods and services to consumers and customers.

In other words marketers identify a need and creates products for it, then promotes the products for the general public to know about them and then distributes to customers or consumers or to various outlets for buying and selling to take place.

“This way chocolate Drink” was made out of the need to save people some time in making their beverage so it was done such that you only need to add water instead of the traditional adding let’s say milo then sugar then milk before adding hot water. So the product was made to address that need and then it was promoted so people got to know how it worked and then was distributed at various outlets for buying and selling.

Marketing people are involved in marketing entities such as:

Goods, Events(sports competitions, anniversaries, trade shows etc,), Experiences (Zoo Visits, Safari, Canopy Walk etc), Persons (someone seeking fame, CEOs, certain experts), Places (cities, states, regions, nations), Properties (properties are intangible rights of ownership of either real property (real estate) or financial property (stocks and bonds). Properties are bought and sold and this requires marketing. Real Estate Agents work for property owners or sellers or buy residential or commercial real estate. Organizations (organisations work to actively build a strong image in the minds of their target publics. E.g TV3 First in News, Best in Entertainment. Information (Information can be produced and marketed as a product. This is essentially what schools and universities produce and distribute at a price to parents, students and communities. Ideas (Every market offering includes a basic idea. Products and services are platforms for delivering some idea or benefit. Services (Services include the work of airlines,hotels, car rental firms, barbers and beauticians, maintenance and repair people).

Demand and Types

Marketing Managers seek to influence the level, timing and composition of demand to meet the organization’s objections. Table below show some types of demands:

TYPE OF DEMAND CHARACTERISTICS MARKETING TASK Negative Demand A major part of the market dislikes the product and may even pay a price to avoid it – Employers have a negative demand for ex-convicts. Other examples are dental work, gall bladder operations etc The Marketing Task is to analyse why the market dislikes the product and whether a marketing programme consisting of product redesign, lower prices, and more positive promotion can change beliefs and attitudes No Demand Target consumers may be unaware of or uninterested in a new farming method and college students may not be interested in foreign-language courses. The Marketing Task is to find ways to connect benefits of the product with the people’s natural needs and interests. Latent Demand Consumers may share a strong need that cannot be satisfied by any existing product. There is a strong latent demand for harmless cigarettes, safer neighbourhoods, and more fuel-efficent cars The Marketing Task is to measure the size of the potential market and develop goods and services to satisfy the demand Declining Demand Every organization faces declining demand sooner or later. Churches have seen membership decline; private colleges have seen applications fall. The Marketer must analyze the causes of the decline and determine whether the demand can be restimulated by new target markets by changing product features, or by more effective communication. The Marketing task is to reverse declining demand through creative remarketing Irregular Demand Many Organizations face demand that varies on a seasonal, daily, or even hourly basis. Museums are undervisited on weekdays and overcrowded on weekends. Buses are empty during the afternoons but may be full or crowded in the mornings and evenings The Marketing Task, called Synchromarketing, is to find ways to alter the pattern of demand through flexible pricing, promotion and other incentives. Full Demand Organizations face full demand when they are pleased with their volume of business The Marketing Task is to maintain the current level of demand in the face of changing consumer preferences and increasing competition. The organization must maintain or improve its quality and continually measure consumer satisfaction Overfull Demand Some organizations face a demand level that is higher than they can or want to handle. The Marketing Task, called Demarketing, requires finding ways to reduce demand temporarily or permanently. General Demarketing seeks to discourage overall demand includes steps as raising prices and reducing promotion and service. Selective Demarketing consists of trying to reduce demand from those parts of the market that are less profitable Unwholesome Demand Unwholesome Demand will attract organized efforts to discourage their consumption. Unselling campaigns have been conducted against cigarettes, alcohol, hard drugs, handguns, x-rated movies and large families The Marketing Task is to get people who like something to give it up, using such tools as fear messages, price hikes and reduced availability.