Nii Amasah Namoale Writes, 'Once Again The Bad Journalists Are At It Again'

President Mahama won convincingly, no doubt about that* the NDC want him.

Saturday 23 February, 2019, I was with Hon Adu Asare at Adom TV studio doing a live election programme, an issue was raised and Hon Adu Asare said ''yes definitely you will always have people who will be against good things, in the Bible Barabas was chosen over Jesus Christ''.

In the evening in the same studio, when the results of Krowor came in, the host teased me of being beaten in my backyard and I said remember you will always have people against you in your home town as Adu Asare said in the morning about Barabas and Jesus Christ.

And I went ahead and said this is not me but Hon Adu Asare.

The journalists are twisting things to cause controversy.

Let me use this opportunity to congratulate President John Dramani Mahama for the victory. It is a victory for the NDC. God bless his plans for the party.

*Hon Nii Amasah Namoale, Former MP, Dade-Kotopon.