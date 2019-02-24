African Philanthropy In Africa Equals More Prosperity Part Iii

When African philanthropy is stripped down to its bare minimum, there are fundamental aspects worth exploring here. Everything from individuals to informal and formal groups play a unique role in it. Also, the mediums used to give donations play an important role too. This will be a surface level look at philanthropy as it relates to more African prosperity.

Donor to Beneficiary is the most direct way to donate in Africa and doesn’t necessarily have to involve a third party or intermediary, such as an organization or institution. Cash and coins are person-to-person mediums of donations for Africans. Loans without interest are the alternative option for them. Cryptocurrency is a peer-to-peer exchange of digital donations for Africans to support each other. Overall, the end receiver is aware of his/her donor and can connect with them in-person or online.

Donor to Organization is one of the most common ways of in-kind donations in Africa and may or may not involve an institution. Cash and coins are mediums people use to donate to an organization in Africa. Money can be lent to an African organization and paid back without fees or interest. Overall, the end receiver is fully aware of his/her donor and can show them appreciation directly or indirectly.

Foundation to Organization is another known way to donate and usually happens between 2 organizations in Africa. Cash and coins and even checks can be given by one foundation to another organization through sponsorship or partnership within Africa. Grants can be approved and disbursed from one African entity to another. Overall, the end receiver is fully aware of his/her funder and must adhere to their terms and conditions.

Multiple Donors to a Beneficiary or an Organization has become very dominant through community philanthropy as well as crowdfunding platforms in Africa. Also, Multiple Donors to Multiple Groups is another option that relies on aggregation of contributions . Credit or debit cards are used by Africans to send and receive donation online. Loans with interest are usually the alternative for them. Cryptocurrency can exist as a crowdfund to exchange digital donations for Africans to support each other. Overall, the end receiver is aware of his/her donors and can show them appreciation directly or indirectly.

Multiple Organizations to an Organization is not too common as far as donations are concerned in Africa. Cash and coins and even checks can be given by several organizations to one organization through sponsorship or partnership within Africa. Grants can be approved and disbursed from several African entities to just one. Cryptocurrency can use several crowdfunds to exchange digital donations to only one African organization. These forms of donations can be done in a rotating cycle until all organizations involved receive funds to support their African cause. Overall, the end receiver is aware of his/her funders and can connect with them on a group-to-group level.

Multinational Corporations/Organizations/ Institutions have a tradition of giving donations or funds towards objectives and causes to reduce poverty and improve education and health in Africa. These macro-establishments could come together as a group to support some tremendously successful micro-organizations in each developing African country. This can be done on a yearly or quarterly basis. Overall, the end receiver is aware of his/her funders and must adhere to their terms and conditions.

At the end of the day, Africans give donations to individuals, groups, or causes out of feelings or thoughts to do so. In the case of Africa, it has been primarily about reducing poverty. However, Africa can achieve more prosperity through an increase of financial wealth that stimulates well organized African philanthropy, such as the general examples given above.



