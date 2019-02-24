Liberia: Changing the Narrative or Stagnate in the Wilderness

Author:Sallia S. Komala

Few lines, I'm in my prison. A prison that has no bar but full of the needed materials. At the behest of the people's struggle when the sprinkling of social and fundamental contradictions is becoming plentiful people like us must be just to history and free the masses of bleakness for which we must face the glaring reality and make our position well-known thus preparing our way for the historic makings of our Country.

Having sat in this prison juxtaposing and analyzing the economy happenings of my country it seems far from now that we will experience redemption, therefore, I have decided to bind and bond with the fight forces in the homeland and agitate to challenge the growing dictatorship of Ex. Soccer George M. Weah.

Summoning your consciouses to this piece after my sober assessment of how we have wrangle ourselves in the whirlpool of poverty and economy mirage under President Weah. It is my sincerest of anticipation that you too will flip through these lines not with a mind preoccupied with blind loyalism or subjectiveness rather I anticipate a reader who stands on the pedestal of patriotism and objectiveness.

Some Afro-optimists and Great Scholars have argued that poverty is not only sufficient in describing the living standards of people lives in Africa but one must also recognized the relevant of the lowest state of the African Minds. Let it be registered on the most accurate of scale that suffering is desirable and optional; for which between the many options in society one might either choose to live in the fate of stagnation or one might choose to confront his/her oppressors and rewrite one's life. However, the optionality rises and falls on the decision we make as issues detrimental to our maintenance unfolds. It has been proven beyond all reservation that God is not a gambler and he doesn't gamble with any nation future. God made show that everyone paroled through the files of common rationality where the professors are the best professors you could ever imagine. Therefore, everyone one who has flipped from that fountain of academics must know that his/her life rest solely in one's hand. To make this work, the decisions we made have the propensity to either break the web of poverty or increase the degree to which we have suffered.

For an instinct, during the Presidential campaigns, we had several candidates, among whom were technocrats and experts but we left them all instead we swap and unanimously toke the decision to elect ex-football legend as president of the Republic.

In this age of modernity where men argued with ideas and combat through debate proffering solutions to remedy societal problems and in these processes of competition in ideas the greatest ideas prevail.

Amidst such, a man who rescued himself from all presidential debates, he tell us nothing, and introduced his self-thought economics theories, but yet we made a decision out of unpolarized and gifted our 6years to a complete incompetent novice. Unfortunately, we orchestrated our own detriment and we called it victory; we voted a ex-football legend and a son of the soil but today his dealings are misfits to there character we thought was in him.

The question is; how can we explain and defend this historic tragedy to your unborn children? Do you know that we have gambled their future. They'll ask you this question; During the 2017 presidential elections, I was told that only one candidate contested, is that true? This is a serious tragedy and we must answer this question.

Now, we're stay carved and stagnated in poverty. The slums and ghettos remain the same as well as the rural villages and towns. The coastal highway is still a dream, we will returned to Grand Kru and Maryland through the regular mud and dichotomized roads even after the 6years. No one will wished to say this but the facts says it all.

In the age of globalization, we continue with backward legislative system where power is not decentralized enough to the people. We have people coming in the National Congress as micro-nationalists representing petit districts while the vast majority are left out of the equation. Few hours later, those entrusted with power get rich at the expense and ignorance of the majority. You refused to reverse your constitution to ensure quota representation where trade unionists, teachers, institutions, student groupings, and other organized sectors will be represented by their representatives and making sure that their interests are not interfere with.

Nationalization of mines and others major sources of revenue generation remain undiscussed. You remain conservative up-to-date. We paint people as saints and angels; we commercialized our consciousness and minds; some have become mercenaries, and mere militant boys to people who don't even deserve their militancy.

We read revolutionary materials and go to school; but our education hasn't changed our minds and hearts fundamentally. We've allowed our desires to buried our integrity in the mighty name of huge deposit of poverty resulting to surplus of low self-esteem and scarcity of conviction.

We think God will send an angel to sit in the Executive House so as to manifest or paint our hopes and aspirations. This is our understanding of how God operates. God don't operate that way. God operates like an electric current or power. Electric power or current doesn't pick and choice, whether you're a kid or an adult, its positive or negative effects can be dangerous as well as useful depending on your engagement with it.

God sent you to the school of common rationality and you graduated with honor but we've refused to apply our knowledge. I hold the view that we're extremely and externally controlled. We're still tied to the ghost of ethnicity, regional solidarity, and self-interest over best-interest.

I don't want to believe that God confirmed our decision during the electoral process. This is not what we were taught at the the school of common rationality; in fact, we've sentenced ourselves to mental bankruptcy and that is our battle.

We too must raise from our slumber and stop limitations. We're not children's of lesser gods and we must stop blaming the whole world for our problems and face the harsh realities.

Notwithstanding, I hope you'll be open-minded and open-hearted as I point out my thoughts and ideas going forward:

a. We shouldn't feeble our nest and forget about maintaining equilibrium with the society or at the expense of other people.

b. Collectivism over Individualism: great men always emerge among great people. When ever the population deal with people base on cooperation not exploitation that's the beginning of a new movement.

c. Conscious life over material Life: we must embrace morality over materials life. Self-esteem in morals is emphasized, and is considered to be more important than one’s material life.

History has demonstrated times without number, that men who has much love for material things can't make good leader.

In conclusion, we will not stop swimming in the ocean because many people die in the ocean.

We'll not bow down to history, we'll participate in the makings of history even when it causes us our lives. We're not career critics but we need to do our part to ensure that our leaders are ethical. We have taken the decision to speak truth to power and to our conscientise people. We're certain that nobody can lure us now.

Nobody sow his head in historical pages and reap consciousness ; and bow down to contradictions. In so far there are contradictions; we'll not bow down, we'll emerge among many convicted brothers to pontificate the ills in society.

Yin-yang theory: The Chinese hold the view that everything in the world is either positive or negative, white or black, dry or wet, etc. More so, the laws of nature also speaks of change. Either you're moving forward or backward, pros or cons, for or against, etc.

Therefore, we've decided to be unapologetic and speak within the realm of our conviction. Nothing less, no more! Long live the Varguard Student Unification Party(SUP).

Sallia S. Komala is a Student, Amigos, Liberian, Afro-optimist, Emerging Pan-Africanist leader, Engaging peacemaker, and Practicing writer. He can be reached at : [email protected] or +86 130-2722-7076.

