Hon. Ken Agyapong Donates To Assin Fosu Polyclinic

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has donated medical equipment to the Assin Fosu Polyclinic.

The donation is meant among other things, to boost healthcare delivery.

The items included two motorcycles, microscope autoclave machines, Blood Bank refrigerator, 10 set of beds and chairs as well as refrigerators, Baby Scale Machines and other Theater Equipment.

Hon. Ken Agyapong made the donation during his tour of some parts of his constituency in Atonsu, Wurakese and some parts of Assin Fosu communities last week.

He also promised to buy a 40kv generator, air conditioners, incubator and other theatre equipment to the Directorate.

Handing over the items to the Municipal Health Directorate, the outspoken parliamentarian said the donation formed part of a health support scheme under his jurisdiction to demonstrate his commitment to better healthcare delivery to the people of Assin Central.

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong said aligned to this, the Assin Fosu Nursing training School will open in September this year where some of the Committed Nurses and Doctors will get the opportunity to teach for extra income.

He also promised to provide a brand-new pick-up vehicle to the Directorate to boost its operations by the end of the year.

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong commended the staff and officials of the Directorate for their unflinching commitment to good health care delivery in the area and urged them to sustain it.

Hon. Nicholas Kofi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Assin Fosu Municipal commended the legislator for the kind gesture and pledged the Assembly’s continued support to help improve and sustain quality health care delivery.

He encouraged the staff to relate well with the community members in the course of their work to help promote development.

Mr Asumadu, the Municipal Health Director, also praised the MP for the support, which had come at an opportune time to meet the needs of the health directorate and people in the area.

He pledged good dedication of service from his directorate, staff and called on all stakeholders to support the course of health care delivery in the Municipality.

In a related development, the Municipal Health Director’s Bungalow, which had been renovated under the auspices of the MCE was officially handed over to the directorate.

At Atonsu, Hon Ken Agyapong surprised 120 women who came to the durbar ground's early with an amount of GHC 200 each totalling GHC 24000.