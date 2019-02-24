'Mahama Knows I Don't Hate Him' – Alban Bagbin

Failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin has downplayed any form of enmity that exists between him and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bagbin who in the build-up to the presidential primaries heavily criticized Mahama said his constant critiques were just for the betterment of the party.

Although the Second Deputy Speaker beat Mahama by 16 votes in his consistency during the party’s presidential primaries, he failed to get the endorsement needed for him to lead the party in the 2020 general election.

Speaking to Godwin Akoto Boafo on Citi TV, the Nadowli-Kaleo MP who conceded defeat said he had congratulated Mr. Mahama well enough.

“We are politicians, and in Africa, in particular, anything is possible in this game. There is so much uncertainty so as you go round to show who the better candidate is; you will definitely disagree with the other contestants. In a democratic country, you can disagree with people and when that happens people say you are a critic and sometimes they even say that it is an attack on the person. But that is all that democracy and competition is about.”

“But at the end of the day, he knows me very well and he has worked with me for a long time. He knows I don't harbour ill-will or hatred and so he knew that I only criticized to improve. So, he was receptive; we had a nice chat and we know that with this culture, we could do more for the party and country, he added.

John Mahama at the end of the NDC's primaries on Saturday secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, despite a spirited campaign polled 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast, placing third.

Goosie Tanoh, founder of the Reformed Party, a breakaway from the NDC came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah received 1,447 votes which represent 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

A businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu placed seventh with a paltry 520 votes representing 0.23%.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana