In Nigeria, Bloody Battles Between Muslim Herders And Christian Farmers
By Sam Olukoya - RFI
REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A conflict between Christian farmers and Muslim cattle herders in central Nigeria is degenerating into a unprecedented crisis. The conflict has become so bloody, comparisons are being made with the deadly Boko Haram islamist insurgency.
Click on "Play" above to hear Sam Olukoya's report from Plateau State, Nigeria.
In Nigeria, Bloody Battles Between Muslim Herders And Christian Farmers
A conflict between Christian farmers and Muslim cattle herders in central Nigeria is degenerating into a unprecedented crisis. The conflict has become so bloody, comparisons are being made with the deadly Boko Haram islamist insurgency.
Click on "Play" above to hear Sam Olukoya's report from Plateau State, Nigeria.