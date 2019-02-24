Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
55 minutes ago | Nigeria

In Nigeria, Bloody Battles Between Muslim Herders And Christian Farmers

By Sam Olukoya - RFI
REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A conflict between Christian farmers and Muslim cattle herders in central Nigeria is degenerating into a unprecedented crisis. The conflict has become so bloody, comparisons are being made with the deadly Boko Haram islamist insurgency.

Click on "Play" above to hear Sam Olukoya's report from Plateau State, Nigeria.

