NDC Decides: Joshua Alabi Concedes Defeat

By Prince Koomson
National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Aspirant, Joshua Alabi has conceded defeat in the just ended presidential primaries.

Joshua Alabi who placed second in the race, called former President John Mahama to congratulate him on his resounding victory over the 6 candidates who contested him.

In a press release signed by Joshua Alabi, he agreed to give John Mahama his unflinching support to win the 2020 elections.

"I have given him and the chairman of our party the highest assurance of my loyalty and support. I have urged and continue to appeal to my support base to even work harder for the elected flagbearer and the NDC in order to secure the 2020 victory. I urge my fellow contenders to do same," he said.

Professor Joshua Alabi lost in his home constituency, Krowor in Greater Accra to John Mahama. Out of the total 1390 votes cast in the Krowor constituency, Professor Alabi pulled only 164 votes to the disbelieve of many who tipped him win for that area.

The results of the presidential election held on Saturday Feb 23 is yet to be officially declared.

NDC News
