Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | NDC News

NDC Decides: Mahama Wins By 95.23%

By Modern Ghana
NDC Decides: Mahama Wins By 95.23%

Below is the official results from the Electoral Commission:

Alban Bagbin = 2,301 (1.03%)

Nurudeen Abass = 520 (0.23%)

John Mahama = 213,487 (95.24%)

Sylvester Mensah = 934 (0.42)

Spio Garbrah = 1,447 (0.65%)

Goosie Tanoh = 2,091 (0.93%)

Joshua Alabi = 3,404 (1.52%)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared former President John Mahama the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
NDC Decides: Joshua Alabi Concedes Defeat
NDC Decides: Nurideen Iddrisu Concedes Defeat To Mahama
Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Elections
NDC Decides: Goosie's Camp Disappointed Over Humiliating Defeat
TOP STORIES

NDC Decides: Joshua Alabi Concedes Defeat

2 hours ago

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Elections

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line