57 minutes ago | NDC News NDC Decides: Mahama Wins By 95.23% By Modern Ghana Below is the official results from the Electoral Commission: Alban Bagbin = 2,301 (1.03%) Nurudeen Abass = 520 (0.23%) John Mahama = 213,487 (95.24%) Sylvester Mensah = 934 (0.42) Spio Garbrah = 1,447 (0.65%) Goosie Tanoh = 2,091 (0.93%) Joshua Alabi = 3,404 (1.52%) The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared former President John Mahama the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.
