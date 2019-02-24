NDC Decides: Mahama Wins By 95.23%

Below is the official results from the Electoral Commission:

Alban Bagbin = 2,301 (1.03%)

Nurudeen Abass = 520 (0.23%)

John Mahama = 213,487 (95.24%)

Sylvester Mensah = 934 (0.42)

Spio Garbrah = 1,447 (0.65%)

Goosie Tanoh = 2,091 (0.93%)

Joshua Alabi = 3,404 (1.52%)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared former President John Mahama the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.