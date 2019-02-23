Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Elections

Former President John Mahama will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 elections justifying the prediction of pundits that he remains by a petering distance, the party’s most marketed candidate.

He runs away with 95.24% of the vote, leaving six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330,000 NDC voters.

His obscure and distant challenger Prof. Joshua Alabi managed only 3,399 representing 1.516% of votes cast while the man said to have mentored Mahama in politics, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin placed third with 2,313 (1.032%).

NDC return, Goosie Tanoh, finally got a shot at his most cherished political ambition but polled 2,038 votes (0.909%) to place fourth.

Ekwow Spio-Gabrah placed fifth with 1457 votes (0.650%), Sylvester Mensah managed 932 votes (0.415%) with Nurudeen Iddrisu securing 513 votes (0.231) to place sixth and seventh, respectively.

To understand the size of his victory, John Mahama won by a larger percentage contesting six others than he won when he stood unchallenged in the 2015 NDC Presidential primaries.

In that 2015 YES/NO vote, he won 95.1% of the votes in a poll in which the ballot paper had only his picture.

Meanwhile, the camp of Augustus “Goosie” Tanoh has expressed disappointment following the humiliating defeat suffered by their candidate in the presidential primaries.

“The results we’ve seen so far would suggest that we have lost. You go into a competition with the object of winning. It is not the outcome that we are looking for,” Kyeretwie Opoku, the Campaign Coordinator Mr. Tanoh told Joy News Kwesi Parker-Wilson at the NDC headquarters which also served as the national collation centre.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com