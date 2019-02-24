NDC Decides: Goosie's Camp Disappointed Over Humiliating Defeat

The campaign team of Augustus Goosie Tanoh has expressed disappointment following the humiliating defeat suffered by their candidate in Saturday’s presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The results we’ve seen so far would suggest that we have lost. You go into a competition with the object of winning. It is not the outcome that we are looking for,” Kyeretwie Opoku, the Campaign Coordinator Mr. Tanoh told Joy News Kwesi Parker-Wilson at the NDC headquarters which also served as the national collation centre.

Even before the Electoral Commission officially declares the results of the polls, former President John Dramani Mahama is in a comfortable lead with results trickling in from across the country.

With results from 205 Constituencies collated, Mr. John Mahama’s camp say their candidate has won 93.2% of the votes cast.

The six other contenders; Alban Bagbin, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu could not match the huge popularity of Mr. Mahama in the opposition party.

Many had tipped Prof. Alabi as the likely person to cause an upstage but his performance per the provisional results, suggest a pale shadow of the huge efforts he put into running his campaign prior to the elections.

Refusing to “concede” defeat ahead of the official declaration, Kyeretwie Opoku said, however, that they are ready to support Mr. Mahama to recapture power for the NDC come 2020.

Close to 300,000 delegates from the branch, constituency, regional and the national levels, participated in the election that has given John Mahama another opportunity to contest the national presidential election on the ticket of the NDC.

---Myjoyonline