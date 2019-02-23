Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
45 minutes ago | Headlines

NDC Decides: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

By Modern Ghana
Former President John Mahama
The Bole Bamboi Constituency which happens to be the home of Former President John Mahama, has recorded overwhelming victory for the former president.

Official results show that John Mahama won with 750 votes.

There were a total of 762 votes. Alban Bagbin had 4 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu and Prof. Joshua Alabi each had one votes while Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Goosie Tanoh all had zero votes.

There was one rejected vote in the Constituency.

Bole Bamboi is Mahama’s hometown.

There were high voter turn outs in Sandema, Navrongo, Paga and Fumbisi.

BY Daily Guide Online Election Observer Team

Headlines
