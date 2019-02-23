NDC Race: Only Mahama and Sly has agents in Asene Manso Akroso

Information gathered by the ISD indicates that only former President John Dramani Mahama and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah out of the seven presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agents in the Asene Manso Akroso constituency in the Eastern region.

Voting commenced in the constituency around 7:12 am and the Electoral Officer in charge of the area Mr. Akyea Manu Ayensu told the ISD that only two candidates have their agents to monitor the ongoing elections for their candidates in the area.

He added that the remaining five candidates do not have agents on the ground. It is unclear why these five candidates do not have their representatives in the constituency.

The five candidates without agents were Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Sumani Bagbin, Goosie Tandoh, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, and Ekow Spio-Garbrah.

Voting has been progressing smoothly even though only two candidates have agents in the area.

At the time of filling this report out of the 784 eligible delegates that were mandated to cast their votes, 500 of them had cast their ballot and a number of them were seen hanging around to observe the process.

Close to Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand (260,000) delegates are expected to vote in the ongoing NDC Primaries in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

This is the fourth time the NDC is setting the stage for a competitive selection of a flag bearer as the party’s candidates for 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2016 were selected through popular acclamation.