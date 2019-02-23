42 minutes ago | NDC News NDC Provisional Results: Mahama Leads By Modern Ghana Provisional results trickling in so far for National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries shows former president John Dramani Mahama taking a lead in the contest of seven men. By midday, Electoral Commission (EC)-certified results from one of the 275 constituencies showed Mr Mahama winning by a wide margin in the Bodi constituency in the Western Region. Polls there closed at least five hours before official closing time, see the former president beating his six contenders by at least 600 votes. Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin polled 5 votes; Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polled 4 votes; Prof. Joshua Alabi polled 9 votes; Sylvester Mensah polled 3 votes; Goosie Tanoh 7 votes and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu polled 2 votes. Below are some provisional results.Jaman SouthGoosie Goosie 8Joshua Alabi 20Nurudeen Idrissu 3Sly Mensah 1Ekow Spio Garbrah 4Alban Bagbin 10John Mahama 833Kpone-KatamansoJoshua Alabi 14Alban Bagbin 118John Mahama 287S. Mensah 37Ekow Spio Garbrah 191Goosie Tanoh 21Nurudeen Idrissu 3Ablekuma CentralJoshua Alabi 274Alban Bagbin 47John Mahama 328S. Mensah 21Ekow Spio Garbrah 122Goosie Tanoh 16Nurudeen Idrissu 7Ablekuma NorthJoshua Alabi 250Alban Bagbin 121John Mahama 288S. Mensah 13Ekow Spio Garbrah 102Goosie Tanoh 189Nurudeen Idrissu 1Ablekuma SouthJoshua Alabi 114Alban Bagbin 87John Mahama 221S. Mensah 14Ekow Spio Garbrah 156Goosie Tanoh 9Nurudeen Idrissu 2AblekumaJoshua Alabi 151Alban Bagbin 35John Mahama 201S. Mensah 112Ekow Spio Garbrah 11Goosie Tanoh 24Nurudeen Idrissu 5OdododiodooJoshua Alabi 151Alban Bagbin 35John Mahama 199S. Mensah 17Ekow Spio Garbrah 15Goosie Tanoh 131Nurudeen Idrissu 1AdentaJoshua Alabi 274Alban Bagbin 47John Mahama 328S. Mensah 21Ekow Spio Garbrah 122Goosie Tanoh 16Nurudeen Idrissu 8Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
NDC Provisional Results: Mahama Leads
Provisional results trickling in so far for National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries shows former president John Dramani Mahama taking a lead in the contest of seven men.
By midday, Electoral Commission (EC)-certified results from one of the 275 constituencies showed Mr Mahama winning by a wide margin in the Bodi constituency in the Western Region.
Polls there closed at least five hours before official closing time, see the former president beating his six contenders by at least 600 votes.
Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin polled 5 votes; Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polled 4 votes; Prof. Joshua Alabi polled 9 votes; Sylvester Mensah polled 3 votes; Goosie Tanoh 7 votes and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu polled 2 votes.
Below are some provisional results.
Jaman South
Goosie Goosie 8
Joshua Alabi 20
Nurudeen Idrissu 3
Sly Mensah 1
Ekow Spio Garbrah 4
Alban Bagbin 10
John Mahama 833
Kpone-Katamanso
Joshua Alabi 14
Alban Bagbin 118
John Mahama 287
S. Mensah 37
Ekow Spio Garbrah 191
Goosie Tanoh 21
Nurudeen Idrissu 3
Ablekuma Central
Joshua Alabi 274
Alban Bagbin 47
John Mahama 328
S. Mensah 21
Ekow Spio Garbrah 122
Goosie Tanoh 16
Nurudeen Idrissu 7
Ablekuma North
Joshua Alabi 250
Alban Bagbin 121
John Mahama 288
S. Mensah 13
Ekow Spio Garbrah 102
Goosie Tanoh 189
Nurudeen Idrissu 1
Ablekuma South
Joshua Alabi 114
Alban Bagbin 87
John Mahama 221
S. Mensah 14
Ekow Spio Garbrah 156
Goosie Tanoh 9
Nurudeen Idrissu 2
Ablekuma
Joshua Alabi 151
Alban Bagbin 35
John Mahama 201
S. Mensah 112
Ekow Spio Garbrah 11
Goosie Tanoh 24
Nurudeen Idrissu 5
Odododiodoo
Joshua Alabi 151
Alban Bagbin 35
John Mahama 199
S. Mensah 17
Ekow Spio Garbrah 15
Goosie Tanoh 131
Nurudeen Idrissu 1
Adenta
Joshua Alabi 274
Alban Bagbin 47
John Mahama 328
S. Mensah 21
Ekow Spio Garbrah 122
Goosie Tanoh 16
Nurudeen Idrissu 8
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com