NDC Denies Any Incidence Of Vote Buying

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied incidence of vote buying in Saturday’s ongoing presidential primaries.

In an interaction with the press, National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said no such information had come to their notice.

“…nothing could be further from the truth,” Gyamfi told the pressmen.

His reaction comes amid concerns from Augustus ‘Goosie’ Tanoh, a candidate in the race.

Goosie Tanoh says vote buying is rife across the country

Mr Tanoh told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo that his team would file a formal complaint to the party if they get enough substantial proof.

He was, however, emphatic that vote buying was rife “all over the country.”

“Apart from this naked inducement of one meal for four years for delegates and also the GHS20 saga let us hope there’re no problems associated with what is happening,” Goosie Tanoh said, referring to former President John Mahama.

He said he has also drawn the attention of the police in Twifo Hemang Denkyira to some of those incidents and he is awaiting feedback, Joseph reported.

Meanwhile, polls have closed in at least one constituency and the certified results from the Electoral Commission (EC) has catapulted John Mahama into a comfortable lead.

Mr Mahama polled a total of 608 of the valid votes cast in the Bodi Constituency in the Western Region.

Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin polled 5 votes; former Trades Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polled 4 votes; Prof. Joshua Alabi polled 9 votes; Sylvester Mensah polled 3 votes; Goosie Tanoh 7 votes and businessman, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu polled 2 votes.

Speaking on the declaration of that result some five hours before the official close of polls, Goosie Tanoh said it could swing votes in favour of other candidates; describing it as wrong.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com