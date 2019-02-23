NDC Decides: 3,148 Vote In Kwesimintsim, New Juaben, Effia, Sekondi Constituencies

About 3,148 queued on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Effia, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim and New Juaben Constituencies in the Western and Eastern Regions respectively to cast their ballots in the National Democratic Congress presidential primary.

In the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region, 577 delegates were expected to cast their votes. As at 8:47am, 60 party members had voted.

In the Effia Constituency also in the region, 734 are expected to vote. Out of the number, 217 had voted as at 9:44am.

In the Sekondi Constituency, 618 delegates were expected to vote, but 200 of them had voted as at 10:15am.

New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, a total of 1, 219 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Thousands of voters are casting their ballots across Ghana today, February 23 to elect one out of seven aspirants to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential election.

The aspirants include former President John Mahama, Goosie Tanoh, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu.

—DGN