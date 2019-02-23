NDC Decides: One Injured In Sam George’s Orchestrated Fight

One person has sustained injuries with stains of blood and has been rushed to the hospital after a fight broke out during the NDC presidential primary at Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Sam George, according to DGN Online Tema correspondent, orchestrated the fight after he tried to prevent nine delegates from Mangoetsonya B, one of the disputed three branches, from voting.

Sam George had earlier blocked delegates from voting and tried to prevent the voter register from being used in three of the branches in the constituency.

The three branches were earlier reported to be missing from the 92 registered branches in the constituency.

Two NDC boys who were monitoring the election in the area clashed over the issue, resulting in an exchange of blows and injury.

The injured person has been rushed to a nearby health facility.

—DGN Online