Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | NDC News

NDC Decides: Mahama Accused Of Paying GH¢20 To Delegates

By Modern Ghana
John Mahama
John Mahama

Presidential aspirant Sylvester Mensah, has accused former President John Mahama of bribing delegates with GH¢20.

According to Mr. Mensah, there has been an unfair advantage to Mr. Mahama.

He said Mr. Mahama’s camp team was distributing GH¢20 to each delegates, which he described as a breakdown in moral leadership.

“We find these elections manifesting a breakdown in moral leadership,” he said.

He indicated that there had been so many infractions from the onset.

Candidates provided for transport and food to the party, but the party says it is unable to provide food and transport and one candidate (Mahama) is going ahead to provide food.

He prayed that the infractions would not affect the outcomes of the election.

—DGN Online

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
NDC Presidential Primaries 'Running Smoothly' Across The Country
Massive Turnout Signals NDC's Readiness To Wrestle Power From NPP
NDC Denies Any Incidence Of Vote Buying
NDC Decides: John Mahama Will Win By 90%—Suhuyini
TOP STORIES

Massive Turnout Signals NDC's Readiness To Wrestle Power Fro...

11 minutes ago

NDC Presidential Primaries 'Running Smoothly' Across The Cou...

14 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line