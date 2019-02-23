NDC Decides: Mahama Wins Bodi Constituency With 'Ocean' Gap

Electoral Commission (EC)-certified results from one of the 275 constituencies in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries show former President John Mahama winning with a huge margin.

Final results from the Bodi Constituency in the Western Region, where polls have closed at least five hours before official closing time, see the former President beating his six challengers by at least 600 votes.

Mr Mahama polled a total of 608 delegates’ votes.

Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin polled 5 votes; Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polled 4 votes; Prof. Joshua Alabi polled 9 votes; Sylvester Mensah polled 3 votes; Goosie Tanoh 7 votes and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu polled 2 votes.

Total votes cast was 641 with three ballots rejected, representing 95% turnout.

Steady progress

Ongoing presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Saturday, is progressing steadily.

Reports across the country suggests that delegates are casting their ballots peacefully.

In Eastern Region , former Minister of Communication, Dr Edward Omane Boamah was among some 700 delegates who cast their vote at New Juaben North constituency.

“The voting process has been peaceful since it started at 7 am,” reports Eastern Region Correspondent, Kofi Siaw.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Dr Omane Boamah was confident his former boss, John Mahama will emerge victorious, explaining his victory will rejuvenate the party's base ahead of the 2020 polls.

At Kwesimintsim constituency in the Western Region , a total of 577 delegates are expected to vote as at 9 am, 60 delegates have cast their ballots, reports Ina-Thalia Quansah.

“There was the issue of some people’s names appearing twice but they have been told to hold on for further direction before they are allowed to vote,” Ina-Thalia reports, Saturday.

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has arrived in Wa, the Upper West Region capital, to cast his vote at the Wa UDS Polling Centre.

Photo: Voters queue to vote in Wa, the Upper West Region capital

Prof Joshua Alabi has also cast his vote at Krowor, in the Greater Accra Region. When he arrived at the polling station Saturday morning, a search through the register revealed his name was absent. After waiting for more than 20 minutes, EC officials contacted party executives who eventually gave the green light that his name should be included in the register before he was allowed to vote.

He told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo that from what he can observe and has been told, the process has been largely smooth.

In the Northern Region , Regional Chairman of the NDC Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, has said the level of enthusiasm demonstrated by delegates of the party in today's primaries to elect a flagbearer is a clear demonstration of the party’s readiness to win power in 2020.

Alhaji Mobila made the comment when he went on a tour of polling stations in Tamale North constituency to monitor the exercise.

Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress is set to elect its 2020 flagbearer as it attempts to cut short its stay in opposition since 2017.

And it is seeking to find one out of seven candidates whom they believe will hold the most convincing sway over voters come the 2020 general elections.

They are former president John Mahama, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

There are also former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, a cadre, Mr Goosie Tanoh and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu.

The party is using the most exhaustive electoral process ever seen in any political party with nearly 280,000 delegates across all 275 constituencies expected to cast their ballot.