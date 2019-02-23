NDC Decides: Alabi Votes After Struggling To Find Name On Register

An aspiring flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Alabi has been able to cast his ballot after finding it difficult to locate his name in the voters’ register.

Prof. Alabi arrived at the Krowor polling station with much enthusiasm but was halted in his steps by the initial hitch.

But after consulting with some officials, the issue was addressed and the presidential hopeful was allowed to cast his ballot.

The EC officials declined to provide details on what exactly led to Prof. Alabi’s name being omitted from the register.

After finally voting, Prof. Alabi expressed his relief to the media.

“I am happy that we have gone through the system and we have corrected it [the ommission] and I have voted,” he said.

Though he did not respond to suggestions that there may have been some sabotage, he was critical of the voting process saying it did not bode well for other delegates if even an aspirant was facing such challenges.

“For someone who has been voting all his life here but cannot find his name in his constituency then you can imagine what will be happening to other people who are supposed to be voting,” Prof. Alabi said.

Delegates struggling to locate names

Some other delegates have also reported problems with the voters’ register.

Some delegates from the Ho Central constituency have not been able to find their names in the register.

According to the Ho central constituency elections director, Pascal Agbagba, there is nothing the party can do for them in the short term.

Ashanti Regional Executives of the NDC have also said they are working to ensure some delegates are not disenfranchised in the polls.

There have also been concerns that some delegates, including former appointees, cannot find their names in the register at some voting centres.

Voting in the Asunafo North Constituency was also delayed because election officials have been struggling to locate the names of some delegates in the voters' register.

Nurudeen, Goosie Tanoh unable to vote

Two other of the aspirants; Nurudeen Iddrisu and Goosie Tanoh will not be able to vote in polls because they do not meet the voter eligibility criteria.

“One should have served as a branch, constituency or regional executive member; or served in the previous NDC member as a minister of state, DCE, MP or an Ambassador. If you don't fall into any of the categories, you cannot vote. So, they don't have voting rights. Those rights are enshrined in the constitution of the party. So if you do not qualify by those standards, you wouldn't have the voting rights but that doesn't prevent you from contesting,” the NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo explained.

–citinewsroom