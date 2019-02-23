BlackHistoryMonth: Who Is An African?

"Time for us to create own realities and definition of what makes up an African.

Who is an African?

Our history has for thousands of years been sidelined and falsified to conceal our true identity and erase our originality as a people.

If you ask this question who is an African you are likely to receive many different answers as many of us live not knowing who we are as a people.

Let us rewrite the history of Africa and reclaim our lost dignity as a people and ascend up to our rightful place in world affairs.

Being an African is more than just being lucky to be born on African soil.

Not everyone born on an African soil is an African.

Imperialists have forced us to embrace laws that favor their return to exploit Africa.

Now is the time for us to wake up to these unchallenged realities.

Whether an African is born in Latin America, United States, China or India that doesn't make him or her an Indian, an American or a Chinese.

The same principle applies when a British is born on African soil that doesn't make him an African and so is a Chinese.

A true African is one who is genetically attached to Africa through ancestral lineage.

Someone who is passionate about Africa and is willing to do anything to protect the sovereignty of Africa.

One who is a true patriot and who devotes his or her time and resources to build a prosperous future for the coming generations.

Pan Africanism seeks to reunite all people of African descent throughout the world and establish an independent economy United under a single political system.

Our culture hold key to the reunification of descendants of Africa.

It's only through embracing our roots that we will be able to defeat the enemies of Africa and those who plunder our resources day and night.

A new African nation must be reborn.

Written By : Daniel Mwambonu

A revolutionary Pan Africanist based in Kenya and Founder of Global Pan Africanism network (GPAN).