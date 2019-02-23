NDC Prez Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

The bad blood between former Ningo-Prampram Constituency Member of Parliament E.T. Mensah and his successor, Sam George, is provoked again.

This is because E.T. Mensah publicly snubbed Sam George when the latter tried to greet him on Saturday, February 23 in the constituency on the sidelines of the voting process in the NDC presidential primary.

Both of them were in the constituency to cast their ballots, but E.T. Mensah walked away as Sam George made frantic attempt to exchange pleasantries with him.

Sam George unseated E.T. Mensah in the NDC parliamentary primary ahead of the 2016 general elections and went on to win the parliamentary seat in the constituency.

Sam George is a ‘boy’ of one the seven candidates, former President John Mahama.

Meanwhile, Sam George has threatened to prevent the voter register in the constituency from being used in three of the 92 registered branches.

