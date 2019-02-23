Neogenics Education Group Lauds New Curriculum For KG, Primary

The Neogenics Education Group is backing the government for its decision to roll out a new curriculum for primary and pre-schools in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, when he delivered the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, announced that the new curriculum will be from kindergarten to primary six.

“In September 2019, a new standards-based curriculum will be rolled out from kindergarten to Class 6 in primary schools,” he said .

Akufo-Addo said the new curriculum is drawn from best practices all over the world and will focus on making Ghanaian children confident, innovative, creative-thinking, digitally-literate, well-rounded and patriotic citizens.

“Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and Creativity are, therefore, at the heart of this new curriculum,” the President added.

According to the Neogenics Education Group, the reforms provide the perfect platform for school kids in Ghana to compete effectively with other children in other countries.

“This reform is the way forward to make Ghana a global player in the educational space. This new curriculum will also prepare the Ghanaian child to compete with other children all over the world. It is time we moved away from rote learning and teaching and assessment based on retrieval of facts. This will prevent challenges such as what the winners of the 2018 National Science & Maths faced in Portugal , where in a competition, according to Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann the quiz mistress, they performed woefully because they could not apply memorized science facts and content and were unfamiliar with scientific equipment given them. The intelligence and mental muscles of our national champions were dwarfed by their international counterparts. They were unable to translate all the theories into useful outcomes. “This new curriculum will however, offer children the opportunities to become digital literates, possess an enquiring mind and think outside the box. It is a good move and needs the support of all teachers, unions, parents and educational stakeholders in the country to give it the enabling environment for it to thrive.”

TVET

The President also said ten new Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres will be constructed this year, 2019, to boost TVET education in the country.

“Young people have to have options on which career path they choose, and I am glad to announce that all is set for the construction of 10 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres this year,” he added.

Still, on education, the president said a Bill will be brought to Parliament later in the year to put all the public universities under one common law to make administration of the tertiary institutions less cumbersome.

“…we shall bring before Parliament this year, a tertiary education policy Bill that will bring all the public universities under a common law, and make the administration of the public universities less cumbersome,” President Akufo-Addo added.

