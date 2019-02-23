Ghanaians Always Expect More From NPP Than NDC – MP

The Member of Parliament for the Sekondi constituency, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, believes Ghanaians says Ghanaians have always demanded a lot from the New Patriotic Party than the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, whenever the NPP is in power, despite putting up their possible best, Ghanaians always expect more from them compared to their colleagues on the other side of the political divide.

“I have come to observe that Ghanaians expect more from the NPP than any other political party in our country. In terms of the Ghanaians expectation of what governments do, they always expect more from us than the NDC. They benchmark us with a higher yardstick,” he said on Citi FM/Citi TV's news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday. “As hard as we are working to resolve the problems that we came to inherit and to deliver on our mandate, people seem not to be satisfied. And believe me, if it was to be the NDC, they would think that they've created some heaven,” he added.

But the president of the policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe who was also on The Big Issue responded to the claim saying it's because the NPP makes too many promises.

He said, for this reason, expectations are high any time the NPP is in government.

“It's because the NPP promises more. I don’t want to say they talk too much. They market a lot of their ideas and sometimes that is what results in a lot of people asking for more,” he added.

#SOTNGhana

Both Franklin Cudjoe and the Sekondi MP made the remarks when President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address was discussed on the show.

President Akufo-Addo delivered the address in Parliament on Thursday where he accounted for his stewardship over the last year in all sectors of the economy.

He also used the opportunity to announce some policies the government intends to implement including a new curriculum for primary and pre-school.

The president's address was however silent on the falling Ghanaian cedi as well as the three kidnapped girls in the Western Region, a move some analysts have criticized.

– citinewsroom