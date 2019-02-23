Ridge Royal Hotel Launches Top Hospitality Services In Central Region

Ridge Royal Hotel located in the Central Region, has officially launched its hospitality services with a pledge to contribute to the growth of Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Ridge Royal, formally known as the Cape Coast Catering Rest House has been in existence for over two and a half decades now, and shares in the history of the people of Cape Coast.

The Catering Rest House was built during the colonial days as a Guest House for travelling government officials on assignment around Cape Coast, as well as serve as a place of relaxation for the general public. It is reported that the Queen of England spent a night on this same premises during her visit in 1961.

The hotel, launched on February 21st 2019, now offers outstanding services to its customers and stakeholders.

The Central Regional Head of the Ministry for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Kwame Gyasi, said “Ridge Royal is being launched at a historic time under ‘Year of Return’, where we are expecting our brothers and sisters of the African family to return to Ghana, unite with us and develop their roots. This indicates that there are strategic preparations ongoing in the hospitality industry to help welcome our brothers and sisters and to make them feel comfortable at home”.

He stated that “the existence of Ridge Royal Hotel is an assurance of comfortability and the luxury everyone one would love to experience away from home whether on a business assignment or for a vacation”.

According to the Board Chairman of Ridge Royal Hotel, Mr Ernest Asamoah, also known as Nana Appeanin Kwaframoa II, Krontihene of Akyem Awisa, “Our mission is to enhance the lives of our guests, associates, stakeholders and the community by creating an enabling unsurpassed conference, leisure and vacation experience. Whether visiting for business or pleasure, our facility and associates are up to the task. It is not just a place to lay your head, it is an experience of the best in hospitality that will leave an indelible mark in your memory”.

He added that “we are very excited about this year’s heritage month celebrations, especially as we find ourselves in one of the key regions in the history of the country.

With this year dubbed the ‘Year of Return’, to mark 400 years of the abolition of Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, we have put together strategies to ensure that our operations will run smoothly to accommodate and ensure a good stay for tourists. I must say, we are more than prepared to support all activities planned to commemorate the month. We, therefore, encourage our brothers and sisters of the African family to return home to invest and help develop their roots”.

Photo: The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang giving his remarks at the launch

The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang mentioned that “Ridge Royal seeks to contribute effectively to Ghana’s tourism industry. This is why the hotel has expanded its services that seek to cater for all, including the Physically Challenged. Ridge Royal Hotel brings into the industry exceptional luxurious services that will make Ghanaians and tourists enjoy their stay here in the region and the country. We also have a fitness centre with all the modern equipment you need to keep yourself fit and healthy during your stay”.

Ridge Royal Hotel is a modern, aristocratic style hotel providing years of excellent service to visitors from all over the world.