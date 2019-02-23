Kpembe Paramount Chief Fine 2k, Two Cows Over Riot In Salaga

The Gonja Traditional Council has fined the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Bismark Haruna Banbage, for the recent riot in Salaga over the citing of Damongo as the capital of the newly created Savannah Region.

The chief has been charged to pay an amount of GHc2,000 alongside two Cows.

His fine was decided at an extraordinary Gonja Traditional Council meeting held on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Shortly after President Nana Akufo-Addo declared Damongo the regional capital for the Savannah Region on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Jubilee House in Accra, the youth of Salaga went on rampage, destroying properties belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the state.

Seven suspects were arrested in Salaga in connection with the violence and were subsequently granted bail.

The Kpembewura has also been directed to renovate the destroyed office of the NPP and hand it over to the party.

The Gonja Traditional Council also decided to visit the Jubilee House to render an apology to President Akufo-Addo for the misbehaviour of some Salaga youth.

The Kpembewura at the meeting took full responsibility of the youth as the Chief of the area and promised to pay all that has been charged.

Citi News understands that Kpembewura Bismark Haruna Banbage has also apologized to the president over the riot.

Speaking at the meeting, the Northern Regional Police commander, Timothy Yorga expressed worry about the high rate of highway robberies especially on the Bole to Bamboi stretch of the road and urged citizens to volunteer information to the police to help arrest the ruthless robbers.

