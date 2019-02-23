Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

Police have tighten security arrangement at the various polling stations across the country where thousands of voters are casting their ballots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary.

DGN Online correspondents in the 16 regions report presence of uniformed police officers.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) had, prior to the election, warned all vigilante groups in the NDC not to attempt providing unauthorised security for any candidate or executive.

At Dome-Kwabenya, Trobu, Asokwa, Ningo-Prampram, Tamale Central Constituencies, among others, police officers appear to have sealed the voting grounds, blocking taxis and motorbikes from coming closer.

Security is also tight at Asawase Constituency, which is an NDC stronghold.

Thirty policemen have been deployed to provide security at the Aboabo Post Office, which is also another polling station.

A total of 1,450 delegates are expected to vote.

Voting started at 7:00am and 129 people have voted peacefully as at 9:00am.

Meanwhile, in Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, there are 1, 200 voters, according to Electoral Commission’s figures, with 169 having voted as at the time of filing this report.

Tamale Central Constituency in the Northern Region has a total of 1,267 registered delegates who are casting their ballots.

Seven candidates, former President John Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Sylvester Mensah, Alhaji Nurudeen, Ekow Spio-Garbrah and Alban Bagbin are contesting the polls.

—DGN