NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cash Ballot In Volta Region

23, 217 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in the Volta Region.

Thousands of voters are casting their ballots across Ghana today, February 23, to elect one out of seven aspirants to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential election.

The aspirants include former President John Mahama, Goosie Tanoh, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu.

DGN Online gathered from EC officials in the Volta Region that 23, 217 voters were registered to vote.

At Ho Central, 1, 369 delegates are expected to cast their votes at EP Church, Dela Cathedral (Ho Kpodzi). As at 9:00am, about 201 had voted.

