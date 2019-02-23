Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
10 minutes ago | NDC News

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 To Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

By Modern Ghana
Voters in a queue
About 2, 083 voters are casting their ballots today February 23 in the Sagnarigu and Tamale North Constituencies in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

Seven candidates, namely former President John Mahama, former Trade Minister, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tanoh are contesting the primary.

DGN Online’s Northern regional correspondent Eric Kombat reported that voting was taking place at Global Dream Hotel Centre in Tamale North with 1, 468 registered voters.

In Sagnarigu, per official report from the Electoral Commission, there are 615 voters casting their ballots at the Tamale Technical University centre.

DGN Online reports stated that voting started around 7:00am.

—DGN Online

NDC News
