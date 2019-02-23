NDC Prez Primary: Confusion Hits Ningo Prampram Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region is under a state of confusion.

DGN Online Vincent Kubi reports from the Constituency that names of three polling stations have gone missing.

It is reported that only 89 registered branches out of 92 are available.

Chairman for the constituency, Michael Tetteh who gave the details to DGN Online, said they were waiting for National Executives of the NDC to visit the Constituency and resolve the issue.

The constituency chairman said he submitted register of 92 branches but only 89 have been brought for the elections.

Delegates whose names are missing in the register are aggrieved and causing confusion.

Representatives of Goosie Tanoh and Prof Joshua Alabi, two of the seven aspirants have so far filed protest.

Voters in the Constituency, according to DGN Online correspondent, are unhappy and expressing their displeasure.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker has attributed the problem to ‘typo’ asking the delegates to remain calm as they take time to address the problem.

He has asked the EC to commence the election while they address the situation.

—DGN Online