Why Many Men Of God Are Creating Extreme Hardships For Ghanaians

Locusts and wild honey

When men of God go astray, they don’t give good advice and whatever is bad seems good to them. All over the world, including the Vatican City, people serving God and occupying high positions in churches and Cathedrals, continue to disappoint God, through unethical behaviour, immoral actions, with lack of vision, causing suffering to thousands of innocent people.

In Ghana, I see Duncan Williams exactly like Gehazi, the servant of the Prophet Elisha. He witnessed his master performing miracles, including, a childless woman having a child, saw a poisonous pot of stew being purified and made safe to eat but he achieved nothing significant than hatching a devious plan of action to acquire Naaman's gifts after healed of leprosy. A gift which Elisha had previously refused to accept.

Despite hundreds of churches and mosques in Accra, where devoted Christians and Muslims meet to pray and glorify God - Allah, in the midst of hunger, bad economy, collapsed banking institutions, and an extremely bad economy, you were able to deceive Nana Akufo Addo that building a Cathedral in Ghana will miraculously resurrect all the collapsed banking institutions, and put bread and butter on the table of the unemployed.

If you are a true or genuine man of God, you should have known from the beginning that Nana Akufo Addo's decision of building a Cathedral is a very bad idea, the fact that thousands of Ghanaians are suffering, Ghana hospitals lack ambulance, beds, and proper health facilities.

Look at the poor drainage system and waste disposal issues the country is facing, killing many children because of malaria. You ignored all these problems and you encouraged Nana Addo to go on with the Cathedral?

You encouraged Nana Akufo Addo to build the Cathedral, just as I said earlier because you are just like Gehazi, interested in material things, which you easily acquired using God's name.

You used God's name to build all your treasures, including your luxurious residence and cars. Your church has hundreds of members who feed you after every collection they make.

Therefore, there is no way Duncan Williams, a man who has become so rich by using God's name will reject a Cathedral project. Unless you pretend I am wrong but if you are clever enough, you'll humbly accept the mistake you have made.

You can't reject a Cathedral because using God's name has made you what you are today but you have forgotten that thousands of Ghanaians are hungry and unemployed and the Cathedral will neither employ or feed them.

Real men of God in the Bible don't have a luxurious mansion, cars and even don't look like you. Real men of God like John the Baptist fed on wild honey and locusts, can you eat that?

You can never eat wild honey and locusts the reason your body exuberates evidence of good living. In fact, you are even qualified to be a Sumo wrestler in Japan without any difficulty.

If you are a graduate in Ghana or have completed your education and struggling to find a job without success and not knowing where your meal will be coming from, you will think twice if building a Cathedral or a factory is more important.

I am very sorry to tell you and Nana Akufo that both have not only disappointed Ghana or embarrassed the black man but also confirmed what the developed world says about Africa that we are lazy and lack intelligence.