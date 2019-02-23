NDC Presidential Elections: Voting Opens Across The Country

Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
13 minutes ago

By Modern Ghana
As today represents a crucial moment for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, reports say most of the NDC delegates have begun casting ballots.

About 280,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all constituencies nationwide under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

2232019103605 uapctgfsrm votinginndcpresidentialprimaries2

2232019103605 wbrevihuto votinginndcpresidentialprimaries3

The party has opted for a decentralised polling station approach for the polls to save time and ensure efficiency.

There are polling stations in all 275 constituencies.

Though there are some delays in other regions, voting is currently underway in all 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region where a little over 29,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

2232019103605 txobrfdq5l votinginndcpresidentialprimaries4

2232019103606 1i840o4bbv ndcpresidentialprimaries7

So far, all indications are that party members are complying with the directive that no candidate's paraphernalia has been allowed within polling centres.

The NDC has a special arrangement with the Electoral Commission for delegates coming from areas under curfew or noted flashpoints like Jaman South, Saboba, Chereponi, Bole and Bimbilla, Nkonya and Alavanyo to close voting at 6 pm to enable polls to conclude before curfew hours.

Police also placed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the busing of party member to and around polling centres.

2232019103606 0f72ylkxxs ndcpresidentialprimaries10

2232019103606 23041q5dcw ndcpresidentialprimaries4

Collation of the election results will take place at the EC headquarters, and the results announced at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

The seven aspirants are former President John Dramani Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu and NDC stalwart, Goosie Tanoh.

---CitinewsRoom

General News
NDC Presidential Elections: Voting Opens Across The Country

