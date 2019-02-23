Local Gov’t Minister Eulogizes Zoomlion For Tackling Sanitation Issues

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, HajiaAlima Mahama has commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for undertaking another move aimed at tackling the sanitation conundrum facing the country head-on.

She could not hide her happiness saying that “as we are about to make another strategic intervention to further boost our efforts towards making our nation clean, I will hasten to commend Zoomlion Ghana Limited our key private sector partner. Indeed, your outfit keeps springing up surprises to augment this government's efforts and that is very commendable. We need more of your kind to completely nib in the bud the waste management menace facing this country”.

The Local Government Minister said this in a speech read for her at a ceremony organized under the auspices of Zoomlion Ghana Limited to outdoor ten new mechanized street sweeping at the State House.

Madam Alima said it was her expectation Zoomlion would effectively collaborate with all the MMDAs concerned to ensure smooth deployment of the equipment in order to maximize the associated benefits to the people of Ghana.

She believes the strategic innovative equipment will in no doubt contribute significantly to bringing Ghana closer to the attainment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of “making Accra the cleanest city.”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey was excited saying that the timing of the arrival of the sweepers was very appropriate because some of our major roads and ceremonial streets that have become a receiving ground for all types of waste will witness a facelift.”

He said even though in recent times, there has been an increase in the number of people deployed to sweep the major streets, they are in most cases not clean and that is why it has become necessary to use mechanical sweepers to be able to cope with the frequent dumping of waste on these important streets.

Ashittey advised Ghanaians to stop littering the environment for their own good as it is the cause of many diseases and floods.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Adjei Sowah warned that perpetrators of environmental sanitation crimes will be arrested and prosecuted.

