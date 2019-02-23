Government Aims To Tally All 275 Constituencies With Districts

Government is poised to tally all the 275 Constituencies to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Ghana currently has 260 MMDAs with the coming into fruition of the latest six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

This was disclosed by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour in an inaugural address to outdoor the newly created Achiase district in the Eastern region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in November last year, laid before Parliament a Legislative Instrument (LI) to create additional six new Municipal and District Assemblies.

This Mr. Kwakye Darfour said would help decentralized governance and extend development to other parts of the country.

According to him, the move would also among other things address the articulations from the public to tally the number of Constituencies with the districts.

With the creation of the Achiase district, the Eastern region can now boast of 33 constituencies matching with the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies.

Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour indicated that the leadership of President Akufo-Addo is determined to assist in ensuring the successful execution of the overall development of all town and villages.

In his welcome address, the Birim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Richmond Amponsah, who doubles as the Acting Chief Executive for the newly created Achiase district praised the chiefs and other citizens in government for their role in the creation of the district.

He congratulated the newly elected Assembly Members and expressed the hope that they would all contribute meaningfully to the development of the area.

Mr. Amponsah noted that the overall development of a district depends on the amount of revenue it could generate and this task rest on the effectiveness of the Assembly members.

He reminded them of the challenges ahead of a newly created district and urged them to overcome that by formulating pragmatic and meaningful programmes to increase the revenue generation of the district.

This he believes would go a long way to achieve the vision and mission of the Assembly to ensure total socio-economic and political development of the district.

The government on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, simultaneously inaugurated six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies including the Achiase District Assembly.

The rest were Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Anloga District Assembly, and North Gonja District Assembly.

The Korle-Klottey, Ablekuma Central and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assemblies were carved from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The North-East Gonja District Assembly was, however, being carved out of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern region, the Anloga District Assembly was also carved from the Keta Municipal Assembly and the Achiase District carved out of the Birim South District Assembly of the Eastern region.

In 2017, a Bill was passed to allow the creation of 38 new districts, which the Local Government Ministry hoped would help bring development closer to the people.

This brings to 44 new Municipal and Districts created by President Akuffo-Addo in his first two years in office.