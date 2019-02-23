NPP Set To Capture Agona East Seat From NDC

Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi

Central Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, has said that the party has put in place achievable measures to capture the Agona East Parliamentary Seat from the NDC.

" The NDC should get prepared that we are battle ready to capture the seat we borrowed to them. NPP is fully prepared to ensure that we win the seat come 2020 general elections.

I am saying this based on the brilliant performance of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government over the past two years.

Today debt accumulated by NDC government led by former President John Mahama has been cleared for Service providers in the Health sector to offers quick healthcare delivery to the people.

This country almost went back to cash and carry system in spite of National Health Insurance (NHIS) due to mismanagement.

A healthy people make a wealthy nation that's why President Akufo Addo is ensuring that citizens are healthy to boost production and development"

He noted government through its policies and innovative measures was doing everything possible to improve the economic lives of the citizenry.

Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi stated these when the Agona East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) inaugurated its operational Wings towards the 2020 general elections at Agona Nsaba recently.

They made up of Youth wing, Nasara, Women's Wing, Communication, Security, teachers, nurses, doctors and others which constitute the professional wing.

The newly inaugurated wings were tasked to educate the constituents programs and policies of the NPP government and to need to retain the party in the 2020 general elections to continue its development agenda.

" Free SHS have come to stay and we are all witnessing the financial relief it is giving to parents who hinder to have to struggle to pay thousands of Ghana Cedis before getting admission for their wards to access Secondary education.

Planting for Food and Jobs, Cocoa Pollination, One District One Factory, reduction in electricity and water Tariff among other things are meant to cushion Ghanaians economically"

He hinted that roads in the vicinity were going to be reconstructed for smooth transportation of goods and services especially from the rural communities where most of the road network have become deplorable.

" Agona East Constituency is very dear to the heart of our able Central Regional chairman, Mr. Robert Kutin and his Regional Executives.

Everything has been put in place to capture the seat come 2020. We, therefore, encourage every member of our great party, the NPP to work extra hard for this victory "

Central Region NPP Women's Organizer, Madam Charlotte Adjoa Antwi assured party hierarchy her commitment to ensure that Agona East Constituency becomes NPP's Parliamentary seat after 2020 general elections.

" Am going to adopt Agona East Constituency to ensure it becomes NPP seat. Apart from the party, I will personally provide the needed logistics for Campaign and other resources needed to capture the seat from the NDC.

Am assuring His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and NPP hierarchy that come 2020, the NPP will occupy Agona East seat.

The Regional Women's Wing is going to mobilize women from and outside the region to work vigorously through house to house Campaign"

Madam Charlotte Adjoa Antwi disclosed that within two years H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has paid off all the debts erstwhile NDC government owe school feeding caterers across the country.

" As I speak, we have increased School Feeding program to cover many schools in the Central Region including Agona East Constituency.

A number of people especially women have been employed to cushion them financially.

We are going to trumpet brilliant performance of the party and the benefit the constituency would get if NPP wins the Parliamentary seat

The Women's Wingin the region is poised for a total victory of the NPP in 2020 in both presidential and parliamentary elections "

District Chief Executive for Agona East, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong outlined a number of developmental projects the Assembly has undertaken in the constituency.

He named construction of classroom blocks for Basic Schools, Sanitation to improve personal hygiene and to eradicate Open Defecation, Modern mechanized Boreholes for communities to access potable drinking water and shaping of roads in the district.

" Security in the district has improved tremendously through police Frequent patrols and checkpoints. The number of Community Police Assistant personnel has been increased.

Rural electrification is ongoing. Many communities are been connected to the National grid to boost the local economy. Over 20 communities have benefited from the program over the past two years

On Healthcare delivery, construction of women and children's ward is ongoing at Agona Nsaba Clinic

Provision of water to Mansofo and Mankrong Junction CHIPS compound, rehabilitation of Duabone CHIP compound as well as the provision of electricity to Kokwado CHIPS compound" the DCE ended.