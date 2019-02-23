Our Help Will Make Ghana Clean – Zoomlion boss

Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong says the company is committed to help President Nana Akufo-Addo achieve his vision of making Ghana cleaner.

According to him, his outfit has introduced a number of interventions since the president stated the vision.

These initiatives he says, include waste transfer stations, compost plants, waste water treatment plants, mobile compost plants, waste trucks increment and the newly out-doored mechanized street sweepers.

At a ceremony at the State House to unveil ten mechanical street sweepers procured by the waste management giants, Dr. Agyepong stated that the introduction of the sweepers was an effort to also help Ghana attain the stated objectives of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 6, relating to the provision of clean water, sanitation and resiliency to disasters.

“It is in this direction that we in Ghana have been fortunate to receive a clarion visionary call from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to purposefully work to ensure that Accra and indeed the entire country is transformed to attain environmental cleanliness.”

He said his outfit will continue to do everything possible within its capacity to push the president's agenda of a clean Ghana to a successful end while urging other partners to join the fight against filth.

We’ll arrest persons who flout sanitation laws -Accra Mayor

On his part, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, issued a stern warning that anybody caught in the metropolis perpetrating any kind of environmental sanitation related crimes will be arrested by the AMA Sanitation Taskforce and prosecuted without fear or favour.

He said the AMA will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that President Akufo-Addo's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa is fulfilled.

He gave the assurance that the AMA will continue to partner with Zoomlion and other sanitation entities to fight this course fully and eliminate filth in the city.

The MCE commended Zoomlion for their proactiveness in dealing with the waste menace with different strategic approaches.

–citinewsrom