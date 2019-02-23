Sudan: two months of anti-government protests

Sudanese authorities have been accused of cracking down hard on the demonstrations (such as this one pictured February 14, 2019) since December 2018, including by using live bullets. By - (AFP/File)

Sudan has been rocked by more than two months of near daily protests that erupted over soaring bread prices but extended to demand an end to President Omar al-Bashir's iron-fisted 30-year rule.

Authorities have been accused of cracking down hard on the demonstrations since December 19, 2018, including by using live bullets.

While Sudanese officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence, Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed, including medics and children.

Hundreds of protesters, including opposition leaders, activists and journalists have also been jailed by the feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Here is a timeline.

Bread protests

On December 19 hundreds of Sudanese take to the streets in several cities to protest against a government decision to triple the price of bread, which has been in shortage for three weeks.

In two places angry protesters torch the headquarters of Bashir's ruling party.

The same day Sudan's main opposition leader, Sadiq al-Mahdi, a former prime minister driven out in the 1989 coup which brought in Bashir, returns after a year in exile.

He is leader of the Umma Party and its religious arm, the Al-Ansar sect.

'Freedom, peace, justice'

Calling for "freedom, peace, justice," and sometimes "the people want the fall of the regime", demonstrators take to the streets for a second day on December 20.

Eight are killed in clashes with riot police.

Tear gas smoke is seen amidst cars after Sudanese security forces used it to disperse protesters taking part in an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum on February 14, 2019. By - (AFP/File)

A day later fresh demonstrations break out in the capital Khartoum and in its twin city of Omdurman, after the Umma Party calls on its members to join the protest movement.

Opposition leader Mahdi blames "armed repression" for the death of 22 people in the protests, although officials give a lower death toll.

International concern

On the sixth day of protests on December 24 Bashir breaks his silence and vows "real reforms".

The following day Amnesty International puts the death toll since the beginning of the movement at 37.

Britain, Canada, Norway and the United States call on Khartoum to avoid the use of live fire.

Bashir denounces "traitors, agents and mercenaries" seeking to destabilise the country.

On the 27 authorities say the protests have left 19 people dead, including two members of the security forces.

Hospital shooting

On January 1, 2019 a range of 22 political groups call for a "new regime" in Sudan.

On January 5, Bashir sacks the health minister over rising costs of medicines.

Four days later soldiers fire live bullets and tear gas as they enter the hospital in Omdurman, where they chase protesters, Amnesty International says.

On the 13 demonstrations break out for the first time in Sudan's western war-torn region of Darfur.

Bashir declares emergency

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir declared a nationwide state of emergency and dissolved the government, in an effort to quell weeks of demonstrations that have rocked his iron-fisted rule of three decades. By ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP)

"Demonstrations will not change the government," Bashir tells supporters on January 14, during a visit to Darfur.

On the 17 Western powers at the UN Security Council call on Sudan to respect the rights of demonstrators.

The following week the accreditation of several foreign media journalists is withdrawn.

On February 2 a member of Sudan's top Islamist party dies in detention after being arrested in connection to the rallies.

On the 11 Human Rights Watch releases videos documenting violence by security forces against protesters including live fire, tear gas, blows, arrests and raids on hospitals.

On the 16 a parliamentary committee postpones a meeting on amending Sudan's constitution to allow Bashir to run for a new term in 2020.

On the 21 security agents arrest several opposition leaders and activists as hundreds of protesters try to march on the presidential palace.

Bashir declares a nationwide year-long state of emergency on February 22, at the same time dissolving the cabinet and local governments.