Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | General News

UN Commends Ghana's Role In UN Peace Operations [Photos]

By Modern Ghana
UN Commends Ghana's Role In UN Peace Operations [Photos]

The sacrifice and commitment of the People and Government of Ghana (GoG) towards global peace and security for over six decades has been highly commended.

This commendation was made by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), Ms Leila Zerrougui.

222201990605 1h830n4ayu thefemaleengagementteamoftheghanabattalioninimpressivedisplayofdrillastheymarchpastduringthemedalspresentationparade

She gave the commendation during the UN Medals Presentation Ceremony organised to honour troops from Ghana serving with MONUSCO at the Battalion Headquarters in Kinshasa.

Ms Zerrougui presented Peace Medals on behalf of the UN Secretary-General to Officers, Men and Women of the Ghana Battalion at a colourful ceremony attended by the Diplomatic Corps, Senior Staff of MONUSCO and representatives of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

222201990605 vbqduhgtsn thecommandingofficeroftheghanabattalionltcolbbpantoahreceivinghisunpeacemedalfromthemounscosrsgmsleilazerrougui

The Battalion is under the Command of Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Baba Pantoah.

Paying tribute in particular to Ghana, Ms Zerrougui emphasized that: “Ghana has never turned her back to the United Nations for the contribution of troops to participate in Peace Operations since 1960s, when the first UN peacekeepers from Ghana were deployed in then Congo (now DRC) for the first UN peace operations in Africa.

222201990606 ptkwo0a442 thecolourpartygallantlymarchpastduringthemedalspresentationparade

In particular, special mention was made during the ceremony on the contribution and sacrifices made by troops of Ghana Contingents provided for the security and peace in the DRC over the years under MONUSCO.

The SRSG commended the Ghana Battalion for establishing Standing Combat Deployments in Kitwit( Kwilu Province) and Yumbi(Mai-Ndombe Province) during the electoral period to ensure UN Human Rights Assessment Teams carried out critical tasks related to investigating and verifying possible human rights violations before, during and after the general elections in the areas concerned.

222201990607 i41o266ffa eweculturalgroupdancingborborboratthemedalspresentationceremony

The SRSG commended the Ghana Battalion for the successful execution of their mandate over the one-year period deployed within the Western Sector of MONUSCO.

She reiterated that the Ghana Battalion was the first Unit to establish a Female Engagement Team (FET) within their Area of Operations as prescribed by the MONUSCO mandate and in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

222201990607 sxoaredq5l esquisitepageantryofkentebytheakanculturalgroupatthemedalspresentationceremony

She acknowledged the deployment of Female Soldiers by Ghana in combat roles for Long-Range Patrols and also for engaging in critical Civil-Military Cooperation activities with the purpose of supporting the local people.

The inclusion of female troops for operational activities has facilitated better interactions and boosted the confidence of the local population especially Women and Children in the rural communes towards the UN peace mission.

222201990608 8eu2xkjwvr thenorthernculturalgroupdisplayingtheheroesdanceatthemedalspresentationceremony

The efforts of the Ghanaian Contingent to cement a friendly relationship with the local security agencies in their Area of Responsibility, pursuant to MONUSCO's collaborative efforts with the various security services in the DRC was also lauded.

GHANBATT through the professionalism of the troops and deep appreciation of the conflict situation in the DRC, assisted to successfully oversee the general elections of the DRC, thus fulfilling an important aspect of the MONUSCO mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2409 (2018).

222201990609 8cs1wjivup theguestofhonourmsleilazerrouguimonuscosrsgdeliveringherspeechduringthemedalspresentationceremony

The Ceremony was graced by Ghana's Ambassador to the DRC, His Excellency Joseph Kwaku Antwi; the MONUSCO Police Commissioner, General Awale Cheik Abdounasir; the Deputy Force Commander, Major General Bernard Commins and Commander Western Sector and Contingent Commander of Ghana, Brigadier General Emmanuel Kotia.

Ambassadors of Switzerland, United Kingdom, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, La Cote d’Ivore and Tanzania were present.

The Ghanaian community in Kinshasa and friends of GHANBATT were also in attendance.

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Meet The Woman Who Opened A Library In Ghana With Focus On Black Writers
Ridge Royal Hotel Launches Top Hospitality Services In Central Region
Funerals Banned In Commemoration Of Otumfuo's Enstoolment In Asanteman
Vietnam Guy Tattoos ID Card On His Forearm
TOP STORIES

Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

1 hour ago

NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cast Ballot In V...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line