Prez Primaries: NDC Professionals Forum International Wishes Party Well

The USA - Canada NDC Professionals Forum International wishes the NDC well as the party goes to the polls on the 23rd of February to elect a presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections in our beloved country, Ghana.

Indeed, the NDC has been the beacon of democracy under the 4th republic of our nation Ghana and therefore we see this election as another milestone in deepening the democracy not just in the party but the nation as a whole.

In this regard, the forum encourages all Akatamansonians to acknowledge this event as a noble duty for mother Ghana, as well as a formidable family-friendly contest with great importance to the future of our nation. Therefore, there is neither the need for any form of acrimony nor rancour over a loss for any candidate.

Additionally, we recognize that this is the very first time the NDC party has expanded its electoral college to include the grassroots in such a monumental decision making. Therefore, our delegates and members must be reminded that there shall be no losers at the end of the day but a victory for all.

All candidates contesting, are equally qualified to lead our party to a decisive victory in elections 2020 and the party must rally all in unison to uproot the current NPP administration being led by Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

They have shown and proven not to only be untrustworthy but also clueless, ignorant, corrupt and very dangerous considering the state-sponsored terror they unleashed on innocent Ghanaians during the just ended by-elections in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. To the extent that we are taking the President's approach to redress this issue, which he offered at the just ended state of the nation address with a pinch of salt. We will wait and see!!!

Ghanaians are yearning and clamouring for the return of the NDC to come back and continue its human-centred policies and programs that empowered the citizens as well as expanded the economy.

Last but not least, the forum urges the police and other security bodies that will be deployed on the day to be highly professional and deal decisively and swiftly with any individual or group of persons who may come to cause trouble just to undermine the process.

We once again wish our party the Great NDC well and may the good Lord bless us all and our homeland Ghana.

Signed

Dr. Ishmael Nii Dodoo

Policy advisor - NDC professionals forum