Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | Africa

France Announces Death Of Top Sahel Jihadist

By RFI
RFI/O. Fourt
RFI/O. Fourt

French forces have killed a top al-Qaeda commander, Yahya Abou El Hamame, described as the mastermind and financer of several jihadist attacks, in an operation in northern Mali, according to the Defence Ministry.

"The removal of a prominent leader helps to dismantle the networks and disrupt terrorist activities in the region," Defence Minister Florence Parly said in a statement.

It come hours before French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe touched down in Mali, accompanied by Parly and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

On Thursday, French Barkhane forces started an operation north of Timbuktu after they found three suspicious vehicles and decided to intercept them, Colonel Guillaume Thomas, deputy spokesperson for the Major General, told RFI.

“When the commandos arrived at the scene, they were fired on by the people in the vehicles, which was neutralised by a helicopter on the scene,” he said.

Algerian leader Yahya Abou El Hammame was killed in the operation. He was the number two in command of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which contains a number of al-Qaeda-linked combatants in the Sahel region.

The group had previously claimed attacks during Mali's 2018 elections as well as in Burkina Faso.

France has contributed some 4,500 soldiers in the north of Mali as part of the G5 Sahel counter-terrorism force that includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger in order to combat jihadist organisations in the region.

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
France Says Kills Top Al-Qaeda Commander In Sahel
First Arab-EU Summit Billed As Chance To Cooperate In Troubled Region
Family Of IS Teen To Fight UK Decision To Strip Citizenship
Fear Of Attacks Keeps 150,000 Children Away From School In Burkina
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Feel Insecure Under Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Nana Addo Presents 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line