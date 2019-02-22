AMA Goes Tough On Environmental Sanitation Offenders

The Lord Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has issued a stern warning that anybody caught in the metropolis perpetrating any kind of environmental sanitation related crimes will be arrested by the AMA Sanitation Taskforce and prosecuted without fear or favour.

He said the AMA will leave no stone unturned to ensuring that the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Hon. Sowah poured out his emotions when he addressed a ceremony at the State House to unveil ten mechanical street sweepers procured by waste management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited in an effort to help achieve the president’s vision of a cleaner Ghana.

He gave the assurance that the AMA will continue to partner with Zoomlion and other sanitation entities to fight this course fully and eliminate filth from the city. The Mayor commended Zoomlion for their proactiveness in dealing with the waste menace with different strategic approaches.

In an address, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong catalogued a number of interventions the company has brought on board since the president stated his vision such as waste transfer stations, compost plants, wastewater treatment plants, mobile compost plants, waste trucks increment and the newly out-doored mechanized street sweepers.

He stated that the introduction of the sweepers was an effort also to help Ghana to attain the stated objectives of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 6, relating to the provision of clean water, sanitation and resiliency to disasters.

“It is in this direction that we in Ghana have been fortunate to receive a clarion visionary call from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to purposefully work to ensure that Accra and indeed the entire country is transformed to attain environmental cleanliness,”

He disclosed his outfit’s to continue to do everything possible within its capacity to push the president’s agenda of a clean Ghana to a successful end while urging other partners to join the fight against filth.