No Need For Legislation To Disband Vigilantism--NCCE

The Chairperson Of the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has disagreed with President Nana Akufo-Addo that Ghana needs a legislative instrument to disband rising rate of political vigilantism.

According to the NCCE, there is no need for any legislation before vigilantism can be uprooted.

The President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday during his third state of the Nation's Address before Parliament recommended legislation to help curb vigilantism.

But to Josephine Nkrumah, the best way to Disband Vigilantism in the country is to make good use of the police service.

She stated that there is a need for effective punishment by the police to those involved in the act of Vigilantism in the country. She also said if long sentences are given to anyone who is in involved in the act, it will serve as a deterrent to others.

Further speaking in an interview with Joy FM, she also mentioned that apart from the political attachments of these groups, whatever acts there are in involved in, is criminal and should be punished by law to deter others.

"When you have a deterrent sentencing regime, l believe people will begin to sit up and the police should act stiffly and decisively with anybody who engages in this act,and I am sure that people in Ghana will hear about it"

Party Vigilantism has become one disturbing issue in Ghana of resent times and the government is putting measures in place to curb the act.

Speaking on Thursday at the third state of the nation's address, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has called on his party executives and the leadership of the opposition National Democratic congress party (NDC) to meet and take measures to Disband Vigilantism in the country as soon as possible.

The president further stated that if measures are not taken to stop the act as soon as possible, he will sort to a legislation to Disband Vigilantism in the country