Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | General News

E/R: 17 Killed In Asuokow Accident

By Modern Ghana
E/R: 17 Killed In Asuokow Accident
1

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that about 17 people have been killed in a gory accident in the Eastern Region. The fatal crash occurred at a small town called Asuokow near Asamankese at about 5pm yesterday.

An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the victims were all mourners who had gone to the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue to get the body of a 17-year-old boy who died for burial.

They were said to be in an open Rhino Truck and when they got to Asuokow the driver allegedly could not control the brakes and sent all of them crashing.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that even bystanders were not spared as the truck hit some of them.

There were said to be about 30 people crammed into the bucket of the truck and the eyewitness said apart from the deaths, many others sustained various degrees of injury.

Source: Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwabenya Cell Breakers Sentenced To 114 Months Imprisonment
Paramount Chief Of La Dead
Fire Guts Makola Market
NAGRAT Aware Of New Education Curricula - Education Ministry
TOP STORIES

Man Almost Lynched Over False Kidnapping Alarm

3 hours ago

Use State Apparatus To Clamp Down On Vigilantism – Asiedu N...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line