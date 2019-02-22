E/R: 17 Killed In Asuokow Accident

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that about 17 people have been killed in a gory accident in the Eastern Region. The fatal crash occurred at a small town called Asuokow near Asamankese at about 5pm yesterday.

An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the victims were all mourners who had gone to the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue to get the body of a 17-year-old boy who died for burial.

They were said to be in an open Rhino Truck and when they got to Asuokow the driver allegedly could not control the brakes and sent all of them crashing.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that even bystanders were not spared as the truck hit some of them.

There were said to be about 30 people crammed into the bucket of the truck and the eyewitness said apart from the deaths, many others sustained various degrees of injury.

Source: Daily Guide