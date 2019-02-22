A SONA That Wowed The Crowd Or Was it Not?

He saved the best for the last. But in between the lines, he served his audience with some red meat.

The economy is breathing again. Debts are being settled. Tema-Accra rail transport is back on the operation. Inflation, GDP, tourism have improved markedly.

As a precursor to his voluminous speech, he paid a glowing tribute once again to six illustrious sons of Ghana who passed on in 2018.

Notably, fmr.UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, fmr. Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Atta, fmr. Diplomat KB Asante, fmr. Chief Justice, VCRAC Crabbe, fmr. Senior Minister, J.H. Mensah and poet laureate prof. Atukwei Okai.

He didn't forget about them. Indeed it was fiting to remember them as patriots and proud sons of Ghana.

He was resolute, bold and candid.

The newly-crowned Prince of Dagbon His Royal Highness Prince Abudani the First, ( President Akufo-Addo) took his swagger to the house of the nobles---Ghana's Parliament on Thursday 21 February to deliver this year's State of the Nation's Address (SONA).

He'd a laundry list of items to work on-- preempting his audience that it would take a lot of time to get them washed and dried.

The regent had no time to waste.

Trouble was closing in on him.

The people had gone rogue.

And it was time to hold the bull by the horn.

The python eaters had dared to use his scalpel. Peace stood morose, knees wobbling.

The terrain had lost its foothold. And decorum at Ghana's political landscape had gone to sleep as the Elephant and the Lion engaged in a brutal fight to figure out who was who in the jungle.

Red-eyed enough is enough, he called them out. Yes, you know them.

The two brats. The two main political parties---the NPP and NDC.

"The time has come to put an end to this politicalyl-related violence,"

Prince Abudani said.

Vigilantism

How could that evil go under his radar screen.

I knew it was a subject that deserved utmost attention. And I think he watered it down. He didn't mince words.

The regent is coordinating a possible meeting preferably next week, that will summon the two to a negotiating table to agree on 'apprppriate' 'measures' to bring an end t to the 'worying and 'unacceptable' phenomenon, he stated.

There should be no feet dragging in this planned meeting. Parties must be seen to work together to safeguard the peace our forebears bequeathed to us.

To that end, he signed a note of caution to the parties, that if they exhibit their partisanship tendencies he will do what's necessary and prudent.

"If voluntary disablement by the parties isn't feasible, then I will initiate legislation in the matter "

It was a long speech, no wonder he showed signs of fatigue in his delivery. He lost pitches along the line. At one point I wasn't sure if he was referring to Amenfi West or Amansie West.

It was same for Ayawaso West Wuogon-- as it became mouthful for him to pronounce.

And he bundled up passionate and appeal.

Nonetheless, he stayed focused and delivered what I will describe as a powerful and forward-looking speech.

By far, in my assessment, it's one of the best speeches ever delivered in the history of the Fourth Republic..

It had the meat. It had the nuggets and it had the substance.

Sometimes his audience looked transfixed. Sometimes they cheered him on. And sometimes a section of the crowd murmured. It was expected though. You can't get it all rosy and smooth.

BUT thank God we'ill see a lot of improvement in sanitation. Jubilee House will soon go solar.The police and the military will heeve a sigh of relief. Nima will at long last get a facelift. I don't think we'll see skyscrapers.

Housing, roads, railways , the banking and mining will receive a boost.

The ports, the forts, and the castles at the beachfront will be refurbished. The war on Galamsey continues unabated. But it seems we're losing the fight against corruption big time.

Menzgold

Yes he did talk about it.

The gold diggers must know where to dig the precious mineral next time.....because not all that glitters is gold. We were fooled and scammed by Pyram right?

And Special KwesiPeter is about ready to weed out the greed.

The greedy should be wary