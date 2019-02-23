Moe And Cotvet Appreciate Partners And Sponsors Of The Ghana Skills Competitions-2018.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in collaboration with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) held a short ceremony in Accra to thank the partners and sponsors of the Ghana Skills Competitions.

The appreciation ceremony which was well attended was held at the Ghana Education Service (GES) conference room at its headquarters. The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi represented the sector Minister, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who due to other engagements, could not attend.

In a speech read on his behalf by the deputy Minister, he thanked the Partners and Sponsors of the Skills Competitions on behalf of the Ministry, COTVET, Competitors and Ghana for the kind gesture and indicated that the successful organization of the skills competition could not have been possible without their support.

“This is why for us, it is important to bring you here today to say thank you to our great partners and sponsors and to also deepen this collaboration towards the subsequent skills competitions” he stated further.

The sector Minister hinted in his speech of the need to institutionalize the competition to promote and develop skills to support the economy and government’s flagship policies like the One-District-One-Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs.

Each of the 23 partners and sponsoring institutions were presented with a plaque for their contribution to the successful organization of the Ghana skills competitions and the WorldSkills Kigali Africa 2018 Regional Competition. To reciprocate the kind gesture, the partners and sponsors thanked the Ministry and COTVET for the honour done them and assured them of their continuous support.

The Executive Director of COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah also expressed his deep appreciation to the partners and sponsors for their generosity and announced that the 2019 edition of the competition would be launched in March 2019. He reiterated the government’s resolve to change perceptions about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana and enumerated the various career options in TVET which students can opt for.

“We all know that TVET is the surest way to transform our economy and the Ministry in collaboration with COTVET is doing everything possible to raise the standards” he stated further.

The Board Chairman of COTVET, Mr. Francis Awua-Kyerematen, on his part, also thanked the partners and sponsors on behalf of COTVET’s board and management and indicated that the Council will call on them to support the 2019 edition of the skills competitions

The Partners for the competitions were the National Youth Authority and GIZ. Whilst the Gold sponsors comprised of De Lorenzo, Amatrol, and AKTECH Supplies & Logistics Ltd. The Silver category of sponsors included Ghana Airports Company Limited; Planet Core Education; Konrad Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation; Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited; FC Beauty Clinic; Regional Maritime University; Kumasi Technical University; Accra Technical Training Institute; Kumasi Technical Institute; Oyska Institute of Cosmetology; Accra Technical University; Saloon Services Hair and Beauty Academy; Korsika Energy Research Service Limited.

The final category of sponsors (Bronze sponsors) included; National Council for Tertiary Education; Berock Ventures Ltd; Ghana Chamber of Mines; Western Regional Coastal Foundation; 3Nity Excel Multimedia.

Source: Communications Unit, COTVET