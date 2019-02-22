Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
10 minutes ago | General News

Fire Guts Makola Market

Fire outbreak at the Makola Market in Accra has destroyed shops, stalls, and goods worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

The fire which is said to have started around 7 am on Friday was still raging at the time of filing this report.

Fire personnel supported by one fire tender have been battling the fires.

HotfmOnlinegh.com can’t quickly unravel the cause of the fire.


