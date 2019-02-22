NAGRAT Aware Of New Education Curricula - Education Ministry

Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Communication Director at the Ministry of Education has released a short statement to deny a claim by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) that it has been excluded from discussions on the new curricula for basic education.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah said NAGRAT and other teacher unions were served with copies of the draft national curriculum framework and their inputs requested.

“We sent NAGRAT, GNAT and CT letters in January requesting that they select classroom teachers who teach in primary schools for a workshop to validate the revised curriculum. We have not heard from them. We will send a reminder,” Mr Assafuah said in the statement.

Excluded

According to NAGRAT its input was not sought prior to the formulation of the new policy which comes into effect in the 2019/2020 academic year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament Thursday, February 21, that all was set for the introduction of the new standards-based curriculum to be rolled out from kindergarten to primary schools.

This curriculum which he noted has been inspired by best practices, has at the heart, Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and Creativity.

“It, therefore, warms my heart that we are now able to say that education in the public sector is free from Kindergarten to Senior High School, and, that this year, legislation would be passed to redefine basic education to include Senior High School,” he said.

But speaking on Newsnight on Joy FM, Vice President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba , said although they knew about discussions held by the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service purposed on reviewing the curricula, they were never invited to such discussions.

Mr Asafauh, however, says Mr Anaba is being disingenuous.

Read Ekow Vincent Assafuah’s full statement to the media below.

Jacob Anaba is disingenuous

On the 3rd of May, 2018, a stakeholder engagement was held at the GNAT HALL here in Accra.

We made a presentation to the Teacher Unions. NAGRAT was well represented.

They were served with copies of the draft national curriculum framework and we requested for their inputs.

It is over 7 months now, we have received no response.

We sent NAGRAT, GNAT and CT letters in January requesting that they select classroom teachers who teach in primary schools for a workshop to validate the revised curriculum.

We have not heard from them.

We will send a reminder.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah,

Communication Director, Ministry of Education

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com