Anglogold Ashanti Supports Small Scale Industries

More than one hundred exhibitors are currently taking part in the first ever Clients Exhibition and Trade Show to promote made-in-Ghana products. The Client Exhibition and Trade Show is expected to provide the platform for small, and medium enterprises to interact with one another, showcase their products and foster partnerships.

Both the Obuasi Municipal and the Obuasi East District Assemblies are partnering the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to roll out the event which is the first of its kind in these areas.

Municipal Director of NBSSI, Kelvin Ofori Atta, said the show seeks to bring players in the MSME sector to grow what was a dying economy.

He said, as part of rendering business development and referral services to their clients, there is the need to promote their activities and showcase them to the whole world.

“To foster a stronger working relationship among players in the Micro and Small Scale Industry, there is the need to bring them under one umbrella since somebody’s finished product could be the other person’s raw materials,” he said.

Executive Director of NBSSI, Madam Kosi Yankey, says the organisation is committed to train and help Small and Micro-enterprises to access funding for their businesses.

She disclosed that Obuasi has been selected among few districts to house a Business Resource Center.

The facility when completed will train individual and private business owners to strengthen the Obuasi economy.

Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, explained the exhibition is part of moves to actualize the President’s vision, there is the need to support Small and Medium Enterprises in patronizing made in Ghana goods.

Mr Adansi-Bonah revealed that the Obuasi Municipal Assembly is in talks with AngloGold Ashanti to assist the youth of Obuasi who want to venture into Agriculture.

The NBSSI Client Exhibition and Trade Show is being sponsored by the Multinational Gold mining firm, AngloGold Ashanti.

Senior Manager for Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, Nana Ampofo Bekoe, said the mining giant wants to redefine its relationship with communities they operate in.

By supporting such a venture means being part of a catalyst for development and creating a vibrant trading environment to boost their economies.

“Going forward, he said AGA would introduce an Enterprise Development Programme which would build the capacities of small and Medium Enterprise every year.”

He stressed the importance of the reopening of AngloGold Ashanti to the economy of Obuasi in terms of revenue generation to the Assemblies, direct and indirect jobs.

More than a hundred exhibitors made up of Hairdressers, Fashion designers, Agro-processing dealers, bead-makers, Honey maker, photographers, etc have displayed their products eagerly awaiting patronage.

The trade show ends on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Source: Luv FM