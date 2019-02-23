Modern Ghana logo

12 minutes ago | General News

Government Decides To Enforce Cleanliness Using Bye Laws

By Deborah Asantewaah Sarfo
President Nana Akufo-Addo, while giving the state of the nations address at the floor of parliament yesterday indicated that his government has decided to enforce cleanliness using bye-laws.

According to the president, effort towards the enforcement of cleanliness in 2019, would include the use of bye-laws and not the usual way of educating and sensitizing people. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Justice, together with the Ministry of Sanitation is working to try sanitation offences.

Also, a National Sanitation Brigade is set to be launched and act as a vehicle to help keep our towns and cities clean. He added that persons who litter or steal litter bins from our streets would be tried and punished.

The president believes that “once waste is properly and efficiently managed, we then can explore how to use the waste collected to advance the economy of our nation”.

General News
